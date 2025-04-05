Left Menu

Congress and Tamil Nadu Unite for Katchatheevu Island's Return

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urge Prime Minister Modi to reclaim Katchatheevu Island from Sri Lanka. The island's retrieval aims to secure Indian fishermen's rights and address longstanding security concerns. Tamil Nadu's extensive efforts underscore the island's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:41 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the pressing issue of Kachchatheevu Island's ownership. Tiwari emphasized the island's significance to Indian security and the livelihood of fishermen, asserting that it rightfully belongs under Indian protection.

His remarks echoed the sentiments of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who recently wrote to the Prime Minister, urging action on the Katchatheevu Island matter. On April 2, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution for reclaiming the island to safeguard traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay area.

Citing concerns about the 1974 Indo-Sri Lankan Treaty which ceded the island, Stalin listed historical opposition efforts and recent challenges faced by Indian fishermen, including arrests and fines by the Sri Lankan Navy. Stalin stressed the need for India's review of the treaty and prompt recovery of the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

