BJP's Strong Start in Jharkhand Assembly Count

The BJP is leading in 25 of Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats during the counting of postal ballots. Meanwhile, JMM is ahead in 10 seats as tallying continues. The Election Commission has not yet released any trends. Jharkhand held elections over two phases on November 13 and 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:03 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as a frontrunner in the Jharkhand assembly elections, leading in 25 out of the 81 seats as the counting of postal ballots commenced on Saturday, according to TV channel reports.

The polling process for deciding the fate of the 81-seat assembly began at 8 AM sharp with the counting of votes. However, the Election Commission has not officially released any trends on its website so far.

The elections in Jharkhand were conducted in two phases, with voters casting their ballots for 43 seats on November 13 and the remaining 38 on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

