Left Menu

Election Showdown: Jharkhand's Political Future at Stake

Ahead of Jharkhand's 2024 election results, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expresses confidence in the alliance's strong government formation. Amid exit polls favoring BJP, Thakur asserts IND alliance’s comeback, emphasizing their impactful schemes. In contrast, BJP's Babulal Marandi is confident about NDA's victory citing alleged corruption in the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:04 IST
Election Showdown: Jharkhand's Political Future at Stake
Congress leader Rajesh Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Jharkhand braces for its 2024 assembly election results, Congress stalwart Rajesh Thakur exudes optimism about the potential success of their alliance. Thakur emphasizes that the results will showcase the public's approval of their numerous schemes, including the revival of the Old Pension Scheme and farm loan waivers.

Expressing faith in the work done over the past years, Thakur predicts a robust comeback of an IND alliance-led government. Despite exit polls favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thakur remains firm that grassroots feedback will turn the tide in their favor.

In contrast, BJP leader Babulal Marandi confidently predicts a victory for the NDA, asserting they will secure over 51 seats. Marandi attributes widespread dissatisfaction with the incumbent government to prevalent corruption, assuring voters of a transformative administration under BJP's helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024