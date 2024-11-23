Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP, Takes Key Role in Delhi Elections

In a notable political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party has welcomed former Aam Aadmi Party leader and Minister Kailash Gahlot into its ranks. Appointed to the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee, Gahlot's move comes shortly after resigning from his post as Delhi's Transport Minister and leaving AAP.

The decision was made by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, with the endorsement of senior party leaders. Gahlot recently met with Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda to discuss strategies for the Delhi assembly elections, anticipated early next year, describing the encounter as a 'courtesy meeting.'

During his meeting, Gahlot emphasized the need for a BJP-led government to achieve world-class development in Delhi. Reflecting on his decision to switch parties, he cited concerns over a perceived dilution of values in AAP. In contrast, AAP has released its first list of assembly candidates, preparing for the electoral contest.

