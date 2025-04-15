Left Menu

EWS Certificate Halt Sparks Controversy: AAP vs BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP government of halting the issuance of EWS certificates, affecting access to education and healthcare. AAP claims the pause is due to concerns about ineligible recipients. The party critiques Chief Minister Gupta, questioning actions against officials and highlighting issues for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:01 IST
EWS Certificate Halt Sparks Controversy: AAP vs BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the ruling BJP government of suspending the issuance of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates, a move they say impacts access to essential services like education and healthcare for eligible families.

The AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, referencing an official meeting, claimed that the government has decided to halt new certificate issuances due to concerns over widespread ineligibility among recipients. The revenue department, he noted, will review the EWS certificates issued so far.

Bharadwaj criticized Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration, demanding explanations regarding the suspension of officers involved in issuing certificates to ineligible individuals. He accused the government of punishing citizens for bureaucratic oversights, further straining the lives of students and patients who rely on EWS benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025