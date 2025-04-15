EWS Certificate Halt Sparks Controversy: AAP vs BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP government of halting the issuance of EWS certificates, affecting access to education and healthcare. AAP claims the pause is due to concerns about ineligible recipients. The party critiques Chief Minister Gupta, questioning actions against officials and highlighting issues for citizens.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the ruling BJP government of suspending the issuance of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates, a move they say impacts access to essential services like education and healthcare for eligible families.
The AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, referencing an official meeting, claimed that the government has decided to halt new certificate issuances due to concerns over widespread ineligibility among recipients. The revenue department, he noted, will review the EWS certificates issued so far.
Bharadwaj criticized Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration, demanding explanations regarding the suspension of officers involved in issuing certificates to ineligible individuals. He accused the government of punishing citizens for bureaucratic oversights, further straining the lives of students and patients who rely on EWS benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
