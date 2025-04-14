Left Menu

AAP Upholds Ambedkar's Legacy, Criticizes Political Tokenism

Arvind Kejriwal marked Ambedkar's birth anniversary by reaffirming AAP's commitment to education and equal opportunities, criticizing other parties for mere tokenism. Kejriwal highlighted systemic issues in education exacerbated by political neglect. AAP's initiatives in Delhi, along with fresh challenges, were discussed, emphasizing the significance of Ambedkar's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:58 IST
AAP Upholds Ambedkar's Legacy, Criticizes Political Tokenism
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking on the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the party's dedication to Ambedkar's ideals, emphasizing education and equality. Kejriwal criticized political leaders for superficial tributes to Ambedkar without adopting his values.

Kejriwal specifically condemned actions undermining education, accusing opponents of dismantling reforms in Delhi's public schools. He highlighted the AAP's efforts to transform government schools and enforce strict regulations on private school fees, contrasting it with other parties' alleged negligence.

The AAP Chief expanded on historical injustices, underlining the necessity of voting rights secured by Ambedkar, and called out current caste-based disparities. He praised Punjab's reservation efforts, urging similar actions nationwide as a true homage to Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025