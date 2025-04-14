AAP Upholds Ambedkar's Legacy, Criticizes Political Tokenism

Speaking on the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the party's dedication to Ambedkar's ideals, emphasizing education and equality. Kejriwal criticized political leaders for superficial tributes to Ambedkar without adopting his values.

Kejriwal specifically condemned actions undermining education, accusing opponents of dismantling reforms in Delhi's public schools. He highlighted the AAP's efforts to transform government schools and enforce strict regulations on private school fees, contrasting it with other parties' alleged negligence.

The AAP Chief expanded on historical injustices, underlining the necessity of voting rights secured by Ambedkar, and called out current caste-based disparities. He praised Punjab's reservation efforts, urging similar actions nationwide as a true homage to Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)