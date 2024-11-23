High-Stakes Karnataka Bypolls: Dynasties in the Political Arena

As Karnataka's by-election vote count progresses, the Congress shows dominance in the Sandur segment, while the BJP and JD(S) lead in Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies respectively. The by-elections were necessitated due to previous representatives ascending to Lok Sabha positions in May.

These bypolls reveal a significant political contest, with Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, leading in Channapatna. Meanwhile, Bharath Bommai, son of a former BJP chief minister, leads in Shiggaon. Families with deep political roots in Karnataka face off, spotlighting their generational influence.

In Sandur, E Annapurna of Congress is pacing ahead, continuing her family's political legacy. With dynasties at play, the Karnataka bypolls aren't merely electoral contests but a reflection of entrenched political power structures in the state.

