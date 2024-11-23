Left Menu

High-Stakes Karnataka Bypolls: Dynasties in the Political Arena

In Karnataka's by-elections, the ruling Congress leads in Sandur, while BJP and JD(S) front runners persist in Shiggaon and Channapatna. Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, from political dynasties, are key candidates. The bypolls fill vacancies left by leaders elected to the Lok Sabha in May elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:07 IST
As Karnataka's by-election vote count progresses, the Congress shows dominance in the Sandur segment, while the BJP and JD(S) lead in Shiggaon and Channapatna constituencies respectively. The by-elections were necessitated due to previous representatives ascending to Lok Sabha positions in May.

These bypolls reveal a significant political contest, with Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, leading in Channapatna. Meanwhile, Bharath Bommai, son of a former BJP chief minister, leads in Shiggaon. Families with deep political roots in Karnataka face off, spotlighting their generational influence.

In Sandur, E Annapurna of Congress is pacing ahead, continuing her family's political legacy. With dynasties at play, the Karnataka bypolls aren't merely electoral contests but a reflection of entrenched political power structures in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

