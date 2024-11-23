Bihar Bypolls: A Tight Race in Key Constituencies

Initial trends reveal that NDA candidates are leading in Tarari and Belaganj, while the RJD and Bahujan Samaj Party have taken early leads in Imamganj and Ramgarh. These developments come from the latest counting results in the Bihar Assembly bypolls.

As per updates from the Election Commission of India, BSP's Yadav is outpacing his closest opponent, BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh, by 3,500 votes in Ramgarh after the second counting round. In Imamganj, RJD's Raushan Kumar leads by 2,304 votes over Hindustani Awam Morcha's Deepa Kumari, a relative of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who formerly held the seat.

Voting in Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh began at 8 AM under stringent security. These by-elections, essential for the ruling NDA and other parties like the INDIA bloc and Jan Suraaj, were necessitated after MLAs vacated seats following their Lok Sabha wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)