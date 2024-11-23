BJP's C Krishnakumar Takes Lead in Palakkad Bypoll
In the highly contested Palakkad Assembly bypoll, BJP candidate C Krishnakumar has gained a lead over Congress's Rahul Mamkootathil. The by-election, triggered by Shafi Parambil's resignation, sees the BJP-led NDA forging ahead, with votes being counted at Victoria College.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political contest in Kerala, the BJP-led NDA has regained its footing in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll, as ballot counting progresses. The Congress-led UDF initially held the advantage, but the dynamics have shifted.
BJP's C Krishnakumar has taken the lead, securing 464 more votes than his Congress counterpart Rahul Mamkootathil as counting moves into its sixth round of the total 14 rounds.
This by-election, necessitated by the resignation of Congress's Shafi Parambil, has drawn national attention with main contenders including the UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil and the CPI(M)-led LDF's P Sarin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republicans On Track for Congressional Dominance
Republican Surge: Trump’s Party Eyes Total Congress Control
Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links
BJP Launches Verbal Assault, Accuses Congress of Inciting Division Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Onion Farming Policies