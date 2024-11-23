BJP's C Krishnakumar Takes Lead in Palakkad Bypoll

In a significant political contest in Kerala, the BJP-led NDA has regained its footing in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll, as ballot counting progresses. The Congress-led UDF initially held the advantage, but the dynamics have shifted.

BJP's C Krishnakumar has taken the lead, securing 464 more votes than his Congress counterpart Rahul Mamkootathil as counting moves into its sixth round of the total 14 rounds.

This by-election, necessitated by the resignation of Congress's Shafi Parambil, has drawn national attention with main contenders including the UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil and the CPI(M)-led LDF's P Sarin.

(With inputs from agencies.)