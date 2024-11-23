RJD Shakes Up Jharkhand Elections: A New Political Force
In the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as a significant contender, with candidates leading in five of six seats. Notable leads include Deoghar's Suresh Paswan and Godda's Sanjay Prasad Yadav over reigning BJP legislators. This marks a significant shift from RJD's 2019 performance.
In a surprising turn during the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has taken a commanding lead in five of the six constituencies it contested, as indicated by the Election Commission's latest trends.
RJD candidates successfully outpaced BJP incumbents in several key seats. Noteworthy performances include Suresh Paswan in Deoghar and Sanjay Prasad Yadav in Godda, each maintaining significant vote margins over current BJP MLAs.
This shift from 2019, when RJD captured just the Chatra seat, signals a potential realignment in Jharkhand's political landscape, positioning RJD as a formidable force in the state's political arena.
