RJD Shakes Up Jharkhand Elections: A New Political Force

In a surprising turn during the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has taken a commanding lead in five of the six constituencies it contested, as indicated by the Election Commission's latest trends.

RJD candidates successfully outpaced BJP incumbents in several key seats. Noteworthy performances include Suresh Paswan in Deoghar and Sanjay Prasad Yadav in Godda, each maintaining significant vote margins over current BJP MLAs.

This shift from 2019, when RJD captured just the Chatra seat, signals a potential realignment in Jharkhand's political landscape, positioning RJD as a formidable force in the state's political arena.

