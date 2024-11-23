Left Menu

Mahayuti's March to Victory: Shinde's Formula for Success

The Mahayuti coalition, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is set for a landslide victory in Maharashtra elections. Despite GOP gains, the alliance lacks a definitive formula for allocating the chief minister's post. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, providing financial aid to women, was pivotal in their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:42 IST
Mahayuti's March to Victory: Shinde's Formula for Success
Eknath Shinde Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti coalition, poised for a resounding victory in the Maharashtra elections, signals ongoing political shifts in the region. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that despite the electoral success, there's no predetermined formula for awarding the chief minister's seat to the party winning the most seats.

Shinde attributed the coalition's favorable poll trends to the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which played a crucial role in swaying voter support. The initiative, granting Rs 1,500 to eligible women, emerged as a strategic game-changer, solidifying the Mahayuti's position.

Amidst coalition gains, Shinde lauded women voters and the extensive support from various societal sections, affirming the people's recognition of their developmental agenda. His remarks hinted at future discussions involving senior leaders to determine the leadership post, emphasizing Mahayuti’s cohesive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

