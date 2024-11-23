Mahayuti's March to Victory: Shinde's Formula for Success

The Mahayuti coalition, poised for a resounding victory in the Maharashtra elections, signals ongoing political shifts in the region. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that despite the electoral success, there's no predetermined formula for awarding the chief minister's seat to the party winning the most seats.

Shinde attributed the coalition's favorable poll trends to the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which played a crucial role in swaying voter support. The initiative, granting Rs 1,500 to eligible women, emerged as a strategic game-changer, solidifying the Mahayuti's position.

Amidst coalition gains, Shinde lauded women voters and the extensive support from various societal sections, affirming the people's recognition of their developmental agenda. His remarks hinted at future discussions involving senior leaders to determine the leadership post, emphasizing Mahayuti’s cohesive governance.

