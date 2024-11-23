Priyanka Gandhi Leads in Wayanad By-polls Amid Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is reportedly leading with over four lakh votes in Wayanad's Lok Sabha by-polls. BJP's Anil Antony criticizes the Gandhi family for imposing the election on voters, suggesting it was engineered to secure Priyanka's parliamentary position, alleging declining Congress influence nationally and locally.
As counting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls unfolds, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appears to lead by more than four lakh votes. BJP leader Anil Antony critiques the by-election, blaming the Gandhi family for forcing it upon the electorate, calling it a 'set match' to ensure her parliamentary seat.
Antony remarks that Priyanka's leading margin starkly contrasts with the margins previously achieved by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in past elections. He further alleges that Priyanka sought the Wayanad seat due to advantages provided by the voting demographics, highlighting her inability to secure a more competitive constituency elsewhere in India.
Antony contends that the Congress party, while fielding Priyanka in Wayanad, continues to experience waning popularity both locally and nationwide. He emphasizes that the NDA is expanding its influence in Kerala, marking a growth in vote share from 9 percent in 2009 to 19 percent in the latest Lok Sabha polls, with significant contestation in regions like Palakkad.
