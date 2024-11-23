Priyanka Gandhi's Resounding Win in Wayanad Sparks Joy, Concerns Loom Over Maharashtra Results
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel celebrated Priyanka Gandhi's decisive win in Wayanad, heralding her parliamentary entry. Despite gains in other states, Patel lamented Maharashtra's disappointing Maha Vikas Aghadi performance, a stark contrast highlighting varied regional fortunes for the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel expressed both jubilation and concern, responding to the political developments on Saturday. She celebrated Priyanka Gandhi's overwhelming victory in Wayanad, emphasizing the excitement about Priyanka entering Parliament.
In her dialogue with ANI, Patel noted the positive momentum for Congress in several key regions, including Gujarat and Karnataka, alongside their alliance leads in Jharkhand. However, she aired her disappointment with the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) performance in Maharashtra, reflecting on her father, Ahmed Patel's legacy and vision for the coalition.
Election Commission data reinforced the political dynamics: Priyanka Gandhi was leading by over 600,000 votes in the Wayanad constituency, maintaining a bastion previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance surged ahead, leading in 218 seats, leaving MVA lagging with leads in just 47, including 20 seats controlled by Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
