Perilous Strikes: Lebanon Caught in Crossfire

Israeli airstrikes struck central Beirut early Saturday, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and numerous injuries. This marks the fourth attack on the Lebanese capital in less than a week, aggravating the already tense situation in the region.

Diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire continue, as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has spiraled into a full-blown war. In response to the ongoing intensification, the United States sent envoy Amos Hochstein to facilitate negotiations aimed at ending the 13-month-long hostilities.

The humanitarian fallout is severe, with more than 1.2 million Lebanese displaced and thousands dead or wounded. As the conflict rages on, the destruction raises pressing questions about the future rebuilding of affected areas and the prospects for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)