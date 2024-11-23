BJP and Allies Dominate Assam Bypolls, Securing Key Legislative Seats

The BJP and its coalition partners, including the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), secured significant wins in the recent Assam bypolls, held on November 13. Victories were declared for the Sidli and Behali assembly seats.

In addition, NDA allies were leading the remaining three assembly constituencies, with BJP candidates and an AGP nominee ahead of their Congress opponents. UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma defeated Bodoland People's Front's Shuddho Kumar Basumatary in Sidli by an impressive 37,016 votes.

In Behali, BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal retained his seat with 50,947 votes. The necessity for these bypolls arose after previous assembly members were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

