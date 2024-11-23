Left Menu

BJP and Allies Dominate Assam Bypolls, Securing Key Legislative Seats

The BJP and its allies successfully retained two assembly seats in Assam bypolls and led in three other constituencies. Key victories included Sidli and Behali, where UPPL and BJP candidates won decisively. The bypolls were necessary due to previous representatives being elected to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:20 IST
BJP and Allies Dominate Assam Bypolls, Securing Key Legislative Seats
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP and its coalition partners, including the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), secured significant wins in the recent Assam bypolls, held on November 13. Victories were declared for the Sidli and Behali assembly seats.

In addition, NDA allies were leading the remaining three assembly constituencies, with BJP candidates and an AGP nominee ahead of their Congress opponents. UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma defeated Bodoland People's Front's Shuddho Kumar Basumatary in Sidli by an impressive 37,016 votes.

In Behali, BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal retained his seat with 50,947 votes. The necessity for these bypolls arose after previous assembly members were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024