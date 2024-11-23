Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Hails 'People's Court' Win Amid By-Polls Triumph

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Congress's by-poll victories, emphasizing wins from Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. Citing Gandhi's faith in the 'people’s court', he attributed success to guarantee schemes despite BJP-JD(S) opposition. He dismissed allegations and criticized rivals for alleged falsehoods.

  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah applauded the Congress's sweeping victory in the recent assembly by-polls, crediting the triumph in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna to his government's guarantee schemes. He invoked Mahatma Gandhi's belief in the 'people's court' as he celebrated the win.

The victory holds significance for the ruling party as the BJP and JD(S) had formed an alliance, which failed to override Congress's stronghold. Siddaramaiah criticized the opposition for purported false allegations about his administration and 'baseless' accusations.

Despite controversies like the MUDA site allotment scandal involving his wife, Siddaramaiah highlighted the BJP's attempts to tarnish his image and policy lies. He also criticized JD(S) leaders Deve Gowda and his son for emotional public displays amid ongoing legal issues involving a family member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

