Left Menu

Maharashtra's Historic Assembly Election Triumph: Unity Prevails

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the assembly election results as historic, clarifying party affiliations. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition is poised for a major win, steering clear of political appeasements. Leaders assured smooth government formation focusing on financial discipline and lessons learned from past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:52 IST
Maharashtra's Historic Assembly Election Triumph: Unity Prevails
Eknath Shinde Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The election results in Maharashtra have been termed historic by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, setting the stage for decisive party alignments. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition is poised for a significant victory, marking a rejection of appeasement politics, as emphasized by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis highlighted the electorate's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unity-driven message, ‘Ek Hai toh Safe Hai.’ The NCP's Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde underscored their confidence that the results confirmed the rightful alignment of the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Leaders assured that government formation will be smooth, with MLA meetings set in Mumbai. The coalition’s past Lok Sabha lessons informed their strategies and seat-sharing, promising a seamless transition to governance with a commitment to financial discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024