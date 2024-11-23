Maharashtra's Historic Assembly Election Triumph: Unity Prevails

The election results in Maharashtra have been termed historic by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, setting the stage for decisive party alignments. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition is poised for a significant victory, marking a rejection of appeasement politics, as emphasized by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis highlighted the electorate's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unity-driven message, ‘Ek Hai toh Safe Hai.’ The NCP's Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde underscored their confidence that the results confirmed the rightful alignment of the Shiv Sena and NCP.

Leaders assured that government formation will be smooth, with MLA meetings set in Mumbai. The coalition’s past Lok Sabha lessons informed their strategies and seat-sharing, promising a seamless transition to governance with a commitment to financial discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)