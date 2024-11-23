Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to Challenge for Polish Presidency

Poland's ruling centrist coalition has selected Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election. The decision aims to regain control of crucial justice reforms required by the European Union, which have been obstructed by outgoing President Andrzej Duda, aligned with the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).

The Civic Coalition, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, is putting forward Trzaskowski, 52, to capture the support of young voters disillusioned with eight years of PiS rule. Trzaskowski expressed confidence in his strong mandate and the determination needed to defeat PiS in the election.

The mayor was chosen after a primary involving 22,000 Civic Coalition members, where he competed against Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. The PiS is set to announce its candidate on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)