Left Menu

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to Challenge for Polish Presidency

Poland's ruling centrists have nominated Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, as their presidential candidate for the upcoming election. This move aims to regain control over justice reforms. Trzaskowski's selection follows a primary where he defeated Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:22 IST
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to Challenge for Polish Presidency
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's ruling centrist coalition has selected Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election. The decision aims to regain control of crucial justice reforms required by the European Union, which have been obstructed by outgoing President Andrzej Duda, aligned with the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).

The Civic Coalition, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, is putting forward Trzaskowski, 52, to capture the support of young voters disillusioned with eight years of PiS rule. Trzaskowski expressed confidence in his strong mandate and the determination needed to defeat PiS in the election.

The mayor was chosen after a primary involving 22,000 Civic Coalition members, where he competed against Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. The PiS is set to announce its candidate on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024