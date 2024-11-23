Left Menu

BJP Sweeps Teosa and Achalpur in Maharashtra Elections

In a significant victory for the BJP, its candidates Rajesh Wankhede and Pravin Tayade defeated their rivals in the Teosa and Achalpur constituencies, respectively, in Maharashtra's Amravati district. Wankhede beat Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur by 7,617 votes while Tayade outperformed Bachchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party by 12,131 votes.

Updated: 23-11-2024 17:40 IST
Signalling a strong showing for the BJP in the Maharashtra elections, Rajesh Wankhede and Pravin Tayade secured victories in Teosa and Achalpur constituencies, respectively.

In Teosa, Wankhede garnered 99,664 votes, outpacing Congress's Yashomati Thakur, a three-time MLA, who secured 92,047 votes in 23 rounds of counting.

Meanwhile, in Achalpur, Pravin Tayade defeated the incumbent, Bachchu Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Party, by amassing 78,201 votes compared to Kadu's 66,070.

(With inputs from agencies.)

