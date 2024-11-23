BJP Sweeps Teosa and Achalpur in Maharashtra Elections

Signalling a strong showing for the BJP in the Maharashtra elections, Rajesh Wankhede and Pravin Tayade secured victories in Teosa and Achalpur constituencies, respectively.

In Teosa, Wankhede garnered 99,664 votes, outpacing Congress's Yashomati Thakur, a three-time MLA, who secured 92,047 votes in 23 rounds of counting.

Meanwhile, in Achalpur, Pravin Tayade defeated the incumbent, Bachchu Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Party, by amassing 78,201 votes compared to Kadu's 66,070.

(With inputs from agencies.)