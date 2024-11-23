BJP Sweeps Teosa and Achalpur in Maharashtra Elections
In a significant victory for the BJP, its candidates Rajesh Wankhede and Pravin Tayade defeated their rivals in the Teosa and Achalpur constituencies, respectively, in Maharashtra's Amravati district. Wankhede beat Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur by 7,617 votes while Tayade outperformed Bachchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party by 12,131 votes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Signalling a strong showing for the BJP in the Maharashtra elections, Rajesh Wankhede and Pravin Tayade secured victories in Teosa and Achalpur constituencies, respectively.
In Teosa, Wankhede garnered 99,664 votes, outpacing Congress's Yashomati Thakur, a three-time MLA, who secured 92,047 votes in 23 rounds of counting.
Meanwhile, in Achalpur, Pravin Tayade defeated the incumbent, Bachchu Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Party, by amassing 78,201 votes compared to Kadu's 66,070.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra IMA Pushes for Healthcare Reforms and Safety Measures
Massive Gutka Seizure in Maharashtra: Police Arrest Key Suspect
BJP Launches Verbal Assault, Accuses Congress of Inciting Division Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.
Modi's Rallying Cry in Maharashtra: A Vision for Accelerated Development