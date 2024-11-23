Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs in Maharashtra: A United Victory

Amruta Fadnavis, spouse of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, celebrated the BJP's remarkable triumph in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Expressing her satisfaction, she declared the outcome as being in the state's best interest, attributing it to the relentless effort of the party members, including Devendra Fadnavis.

The Mahayuti alliance's overwhelming victory saw incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasizing the collective decision-making process for appointing the CM. As the election results unfold, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confidently affirmed the absence of any discord regarding the choice of CM, calling the election results an 'unprecedented victory' for Mahayuti.

This landslide victory, he asserted, is symbolic of the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The unity across various sectors and communities played a pivotal role, and he described the election outcome as a win for leaders like CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Ramdas Athawale.

Current trends from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections reveal the Mahayuti alliance crossing the indispensable majority threshold as indicated by the Election Commission. The BJP is notably leading, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, follow suit with significant wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)