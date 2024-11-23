Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs in Maharashtra: A United Victory

The Mahayuti alliance has secured a significant victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, with the BJP leading the charge. Key figures like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have reinforced the importance of unity as the coalition surpasses the majority mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:47 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs in Maharashtra: A United Victory
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amruta Fadnavis, spouse of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, celebrated the BJP's remarkable triumph in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Expressing her satisfaction, she declared the outcome as being in the state's best interest, attributing it to the relentless effort of the party members, including Devendra Fadnavis.

The Mahayuti alliance's overwhelming victory saw incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasizing the collective decision-making process for appointing the CM. As the election results unfold, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confidently affirmed the absence of any discord regarding the choice of CM, calling the election results an 'unprecedented victory' for Mahayuti.

This landslide victory, he asserted, is symbolic of the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The unity across various sectors and communities played a pivotal role, and he described the election outcome as a win for leaders like CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Ramdas Athawale.

Current trends from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections reveal the Mahayuti alliance crossing the indispensable majority threshold as indicated by the Election Commission. The BJP is notably leading, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, follow suit with significant wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024