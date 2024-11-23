Shuchismita Maurya Clinches Victory in Majhawan Bypoll

In a decisive win, Shuchismita Maurya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the assembly bypoll held in Uttar Pradesh's Majhawan. Official results from the Election Commission confirm that Maurya garnered 77,737 votes.

Her closest competitor, Jyoti Bind of the Samajwadi Party, trailed by 4,922 votes, while Deepak Tiwari from the Bahujan Samaj Party secured the third position with 34,927 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

The by-election was triggered due to former MLA Vinod Kumar Bind's election to the Lok Sabha as a BJP candidate from Bhadohi, earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)