Left Menu

Shuchismita Maurya Clinches Victory in Majhawan Bypoll

Shuchismita Maurya of the BJP emerged victorious in the Majhawan assembly bypoll, defeating Jyoti Bind of the Samajwadi Party by 4,922 votes. This by-election was required after Vinod Kumar Bind was elected to the Lok Sabha. The Bahujan Samaj Party's Deepak Tiwari came in third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:57 IST
Shuchismita Maurya Clinches Victory in Majhawan Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive win, Shuchismita Maurya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the assembly bypoll held in Uttar Pradesh's Majhawan. Official results from the Election Commission confirm that Maurya garnered 77,737 votes.

Her closest competitor, Jyoti Bind of the Samajwadi Party, trailed by 4,922 votes, while Deepak Tiwari from the Bahujan Samaj Party secured the third position with 34,927 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

The by-election was triggered due to former MLA Vinod Kumar Bind's election to the Lok Sabha as a BJP candidate from Bhadohi, earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024