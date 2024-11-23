Left Menu

BJP Clinches Victory in Katehari Bypoll: Dharmraj Nishad Triumphs

BJP's Dharmraj Nishad triumphed in the Katehari assembly seat bypoll, defeating Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma by a margin of 34,514 votes. Nishad secured 1,04,091 votes, while Varma obtained 69,577. The bypolls were prompted by Lalji Verma's election to the Lok Sabha from Ambedkar Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:12 IST
BJP Clinches Victory in Katehari Bypoll: Dharmraj Nishad Triumphs
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's candidate, Dharmraj Nishad, emerged victorious in the Katehari assembly seat bypoll held in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. He defeated the Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma, outpacing her by a significant margin of 34,514 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

The results revealed Nishad collecting a total of 1,04,091 votes compared to Varma's tally of 69,577. The BSP's Amit Verma occupied the third position with 41,647 votes.

The bypoll in Katehari was necessary following the election of Lalji Verma, Shobhawati Varma's husband, to the Lok Sabha from Ambedkar Nagar, creating a vacancy in the assembly seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024