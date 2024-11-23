BJP Clinches Victory in Katehari Bypoll: Dharmraj Nishad Triumphs
BJP's Dharmraj Nishad triumphed in the Katehari assembly seat bypoll, defeating Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma by a margin of 34,514 votes. Nishad secured 1,04,091 votes, while Varma obtained 69,577. The bypolls were prompted by Lalji Verma's election to the Lok Sabha from Ambedkar Nagar.
BJP's candidate, Dharmraj Nishad, emerged victorious in the Katehari assembly seat bypoll held in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. He defeated the Samajwadi Party's Shobhawati Varma, outpacing her by a significant margin of 34,514 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission.
The results revealed Nishad collecting a total of 1,04,091 votes compared to Varma's tally of 69,577. The BSP's Amit Verma occupied the third position with 41,647 votes.
The bypoll in Katehari was necessary following the election of Lalji Verma, Shobhawati Varma's husband, to the Lok Sabha from Ambedkar Nagar, creating a vacancy in the assembly seat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
