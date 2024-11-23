Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance's Historic Victory in Maharashtra Elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu applauded the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance for their historic win in Maharashtra. The victory reflects trust in PM Narendra Modi's leadership and vision. Both Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and AP BJP chief D Purandeswari commended the rejection of divisive politics by Maharashtra's electorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has commended the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance for achieving a historic mandate in the latest Maharashtra elections. In a social media post, Naidu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and policies for instilling confidence in the electorate.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed his congratulations, highlighting the people's choice for development, honesty, and unity as guided by Modi's vision and the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray Ji. Kalyan emphasized the prospects for collaboration between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in driving regional progress.

AP BJP chief D Purandeswari hailed the outcome as a clear dismissal of Congress's divisive politics. She noted that the result affirms the resonance of the BJP's strategic direction under PM Modi with Maharashtra's populace. The landslide victory positions Mahayuti Alliance strongly for the state's development trajectory.

