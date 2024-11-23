World News Highlights: Political Tensions and Global Events

Amid mounting political tensions, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte dramatically claimed she would pursue the assassination of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr if harm came her way, underscoring a rift between the nation's two leading political families.

In ongoing conflicts, Israel's airstrike in central Beirut killed 11, intensifying its campaign against Hezbollah, while strikes in Gaza resulted in over 120 Palestinian deaths, straining regional stability.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, signaling potential economic recovery, while COP29 negotiations see rich nations boosting climate finance to $300 billion annually, addressing concerns over insufficient support for developing countries.

