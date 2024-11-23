Left Menu

BJP-Led Mahayuti Secures Record Win in Maharashtra Elections

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition clinched a historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, leading in over 231 seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared the win a record-breaking achievement and emphasized their focus on the common man, extending gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark outcome, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, leading in over 231 seats. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the triumph as a "record-breaking victory" during a press conference on Saturday. The opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), managed to lead in only 51 seats.

Standing alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde expressed gratitude towards the people of Maharashtra, noting the barriers removed by the Mahayuti. Celebrations included victory signs and the exchange of sweets as Mahayuti leaders prepared to form the government. Shinde reiterated the government's commitment to the common man, with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, playfully redefining "CM" as "Common Man."

Ajit Pawar praised the Ladki Bahin Yojana as a pivotal factor in Mahayuti's campaign success, calling it a "game changer" against their main adversaries. He underscored the need for financial discipline and responsible governance, acknowledging the heightened accountability following such a decisive win. Meanwhile, Fadnavis expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support of the people of Maharashtra, pledging to honor the trust placed in their leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

