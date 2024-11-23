Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Triumphs in Baramati: A Political Legacy Secured

Ajit Pawar, NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, won his eighth term from Baramati, defeating his nephew Yugendra Pawar by over one lakh votes. Despite familial divisions and intense campaigning, Ajit consolidated his political standing, asserting himself as a key figure in Maharashtra politics.

Ajit Pawar, the NCP president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, successfully secured his traditional Baramati assembly seat, marking his eighth victory. His decisive win over nephew Yugendra Pawar, with a margin exceeding one lakh votes, underscores his enduring influence in the region.

This election unfolded against a backdrop of family rifts, as Ajit had split from his uncle, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, last year. Despite the Sharad Pawar-led faction's recent success in Baramati during the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit managed to re-establish his dominion, thanks in part to a strategic campaign.

Ajit Pawar's victory reinforced his claim as a significant player in Maharashtra's political landscape, heralding him as the prospective heir to his uncle's political legacy. This outcome also prompted gratitude from his supporters, including Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar, who acknowledged the electorate's continued trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

