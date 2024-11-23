AAP's Triumph in Punjab: A Prelude to Delhi's Next Mandate
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, views the party's success in Punjab bypolls as a precursor to a significant win in Delhi. AAP's victories highlight its strong governance model, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrates the party's growing influence across India.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has labeled the party's achievement in three out of four Punjab bypolls as a 'semi-final,' forecasting a historic mandate for their upcoming efforts in Delhi.
Kejriwal, who previously served as Delhi's chief minister, emphasized that the repeated trust shown by the people of Punjab in AAP is a testament to the party's effective governance. He credited AAP's success to the 'Delhi model' that aims to alleviate everyday challenges for citizens.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the party's electoral symbol, the broom, as now sweeping nationwide under Kejriwal's leadership. Despite facing a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the bypoll victories signify AAP's strengthening foothold in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- AAP
- Punjab
- Delhi bypolls
- elections
- victory
- politics
- Bhagwant Mann
- governance
- mandate
ALSO READ
Pakistan Aims to Square Series as Australia Eyes Victory in Adelaide ODI
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections
Haris Rauf's Stellar Performance Leads Pakistan to Victory
We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Dhule.