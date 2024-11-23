Left Menu

AAP's Triumph in Punjab: A Prelude to Delhi's Next Mandate

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, views the party's success in Punjab bypolls as a precursor to a significant win in Delhi. AAP's victories highlight its strong governance model, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrates the party's growing influence across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:02 IST
AAP's Triumph in Punjab: A Prelude to Delhi's Next Mandate
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has labeled the party's achievement in three out of four Punjab bypolls as a 'semi-final,' forecasting a historic mandate for their upcoming efforts in Delhi.

Kejriwal, who previously served as Delhi's chief minister, emphasized that the repeated trust shown by the people of Punjab in AAP is a testament to the party's effective governance. He credited AAP's success to the 'Delhi model' that aims to alleviate everyday challenges for citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the party's electoral symbol, the broom, as now sweeping nationwide under Kejriwal's leadership. Despite facing a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the bypoll victories signify AAP's strengthening foothold in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024