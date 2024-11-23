AAP's Triumph in Punjab: A Prelude to Delhi's Next Mandate

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has labeled the party's achievement in three out of four Punjab bypolls as a 'semi-final,' forecasting a historic mandate for their upcoming efforts in Delhi.

Kejriwal, who previously served as Delhi's chief minister, emphasized that the repeated trust shown by the people of Punjab in AAP is a testament to the party's effective governance. He credited AAP's success to the 'Delhi model' that aims to alleviate everyday challenges for citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the party's electoral symbol, the broom, as now sweeping nationwide under Kejriwal's leadership. Despite facing a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the bypoll victories signify AAP's strengthening foothold in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)