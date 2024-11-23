Empowering Votes: Women-Centric Schemes Shift Political Landscape in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Women-centric schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra and Maiya Samman in Jharkhand have become pivotal in increasing female voter turnout and impacting election results, with schemes offering financial aid thus enhancing electoral engagement and contributing significantly to the success of ruling alliances in recent assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Women-centric schemes are reshaping the political landscape in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The implementation of welfare schemes such as Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana and Jharkhand's Maiya Samman initiative have not only increased financial aid to women but have significantly influenced voter turnout in recent assembly polls.
In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance experienced an electoral landslide, largely attributed to the success of Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides direct financial benefits to women from lower-income families. Similar trends were observed in Jharkhand, where the Maiya Samman scheme offered Rs 1,000 monthly aid encouraging more women to vote for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
The increased participation of female voters has narrowed the gender gap in voter turnout. Notably, in Jharkhand, women outnumbered male voters in most districts, marking a significant shift in the electoral dynamics. This trend indicates the potential of women-centric policies in shaping future political outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
PM did not visit violence-hit Manipur when the state was burning: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
BJP ally AJSU Party releases manifesto for Jharkhand polls, promises Rs 1.21 lakh annually to poor families.
We will raise reservation cap above 50 pc if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Jharkhand's Simdega.
PM Modi waived loans of capitalists worth Rs 16 lakh cr, blamed Congress for easing farmers' debts, claims Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.