Empowering Votes: Women-Centric Schemes Shift Political Landscape in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Women-centric schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra and Maiya Samman in Jharkhand have become pivotal in increasing female voter turnout and impacting election results, with schemes offering financial aid thus enhancing electoral engagement and contributing significantly to the success of ruling alliances in recent assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Women-centric schemes are reshaping the political landscape in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The implementation of welfare schemes such as Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana and Jharkhand's Maiya Samman initiative have not only increased financial aid to women but have significantly influenced voter turnout in recent assembly polls.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance experienced an electoral landslide, largely attributed to the success of Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides direct financial benefits to women from lower-income families. Similar trends were observed in Jharkhand, where the Maiya Samman scheme offered Rs 1,000 monthly aid encouraging more women to vote for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The increased participation of female voters has narrowed the gender gap in voter turnout. Notably, in Jharkhand, women outnumbered male voters in most districts, marking a significant shift in the electoral dynamics. This trend indicates the potential of women-centric policies in shaping future political outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

