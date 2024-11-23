Kharge Applauds Jharkhand Victory, Responds to Maharashtra Upset
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised Jharkhand's populace for their electoral choice, rejecting BJP's divisive tactics, and expressed surprise over Maharashtra's unexpected results. Kharge pledged to investigate the Maharashtra outcome and emphasized the Congress's commitment to the ideologies of historical figures, expressing thanks to supporters and leaders.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge commended the citizens of Jharkhand on Saturday for rejecting what he termed the 'divisive and false politics' practiced by the BJP. While celebrating the INDIA bloc's victory in Jharkhand, he acknowledged Maharashtra's electoral results as 'unexpected,' promising an in-depth analysis of the outcome.
In Jharkhand, the electorate favored the INDIA bloc while the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP) Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance suffered defeat to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra. Kharge articulated a vow to understand the underlying causes behind Maharashtra's results in a recent post.
Extending appreciation to leaders, activists, and voters, Kharge emphasized the Congress party's ideological alignment with icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Babasaheb Ambedkar. He underlined the ongoing struggle for social justice and the determination to establish a responsible government, ensuring the coalition's integrity moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
