Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP's Election Coordination

Kailash Gahlot, once affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi Assembly election coordination committee.

He resigned from his position as the Transport Minister of Delhi and relinquished his primary membership with the AAP on November 17, subsequently joining the BJP.

The BJP gears up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February by planning a 'Parivartan Yatra,' led by a newly formed nine-member committee.

