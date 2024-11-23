Left Menu

Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP's Election Coordination

Kailash Gahlot, formerly of the AAP and an MLA from Najafgarh, has joined the BJP, resigning from his role as Transport Minister and AAP membership. He has been nominated to the BJP's Delhi Assembly election coordination committee ahead of February's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:54 IST
Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

Kailash Gahlot, once affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi Assembly election coordination committee.

He resigned from his position as the Transport Minister of Delhi and relinquished his primary membership with the AAP on November 17, subsequently joining the BJP.

The BJP gears up for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February by planning a 'Parivartan Yatra,' led by a newly formed nine-member committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

