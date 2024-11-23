TMC's Clean Sweep in Bengal Bypolls Upsets BJP's Aspirations

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has thwarted the BJP's ambitions in West Bengal, claiming all six assembly seats in the recent bypolls. The TMC not only held its ground by retaining five seats but also captured the crucial Madarihat seat from the BJP in Alipurduar district, marking its first win in the area.

In contrast, the BJP-led NDA displayed significant strength in Bihar, securing four assembly segments. The victory in prominent seats like Imamganj and the gain from the INDIA bloc underscores the NDA's growing influence ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Beyond these gains, the Assam polls also witnessed the BJP's solid performance, retaining four assembly seats and maintaining a lead in another. Meanwhile, Meghalaya's sole assembly segment of Gambegre was claimed by the ruling National People's Party, further boosting the NDA's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)