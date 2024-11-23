Left Menu

Nisat Alam Secures Commanding Victory Amid Controversy

Nisat Alam won the Pakur seat in Jharkhand by a significant margin of 86,029 votes, despite her husband and former minister Alamgir Alam being arrested in a money laundering case by the ED. Her victory came amidst criticism from central leaders targeting their alleged corrupt activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:53 IST
Nisat Alam Secures Commanding Victory Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Nisat Alam, wife of the former minister of Jharkhand Alamgir Alam, has emerged victorious in Pakur by an overwhelming margin of 86,029 votes, official sources reveal. Alam's significant win comes amidst ongoing investigations against her husband, who stands accused in a money laundering case.

Polling a total of 1,55,827 votes, Nisat Alam defeated Azhar Alam of the AJSU Party in this fiercely contested election. Her remarkable margin underscores strong voter confidence despite the looming controversy surrounding her husband's legal troubles.

Meanwhile, Alamgir Alam faced severe criticism from multiple central leaders during public rallies, who called for voters to reject what they described as 'corrupt forces'. His arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on May 15 has been a focal point for opposition campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024