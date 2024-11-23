Nisat Alam Secures Commanding Victory Amid Controversy

Nisat Alam, wife of the former minister of Jharkhand Alamgir Alam, has emerged victorious in Pakur by an overwhelming margin of 86,029 votes, official sources reveal. Alam's significant win comes amidst ongoing investigations against her husband, who stands accused in a money laundering case.

Polling a total of 1,55,827 votes, Nisat Alam defeated Azhar Alam of the AJSU Party in this fiercely contested election. Her remarkable margin underscores strong voter confidence despite the looming controversy surrounding her husband's legal troubles.

Meanwhile, Alamgir Alam faced severe criticism from multiple central leaders during public rallies, who called for voters to reject what they described as 'corrupt forces'. His arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on May 15 has been a focal point for opposition campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)