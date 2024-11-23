Jharkhand Election Results: JMM Claims Victory
The Jharkhand assembly election results are in. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged victorious, securing 34 of the 81 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed with 21, while Congress took 16 seats. Other parties captured the remaining 10 seats.
The Election Commission of India has announced the final results for all 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has emerged victorious, claiming 34 seats and marking a significant win in the region.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure 21 seats, coming in second, while Congress obtained 16 seats, further influencing the state's political landscape. The results demonstrate a diverse electorate with various parties making contributions.
Smaller parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with four seats, and others like CPI(ML)(L), AJSU Party, LJPRV, JD(U), and JLKM capturing a seat each, add to the political mosaic of Jharkhand, indicating a dynamic and competitive political environment.
