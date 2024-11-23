Left Menu

Jharkhand Election Results: JMM Claims Victory

The Jharkhand assembly election results are in. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged victorious, securing 34 of the 81 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) followed with 21, while Congress took 16 seats. Other parties captured the remaining 10 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:27 IST
Jharkhand Election Results: JMM Claims Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has announced the final results for all 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has emerged victorious, claiming 34 seats and marking a significant win in the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure 21 seats, coming in second, while Congress obtained 16 seats, further influencing the state's political landscape. The results demonstrate a diverse electorate with various parties making contributions.

Smaller parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with four seats, and others like CPI(ML)(L), AJSU Party, LJPRV, JD(U), and JLKM capturing a seat each, add to the political mosaic of Jharkhand, indicating a dynamic and competitive political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024