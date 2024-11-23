Left Menu

Mahayuti Triumphs with Resounding Victory

Maharashtra's ruling coalition, Mahayuti, celebrated a major victory in the recent elections. BJP, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key leaders, gained 128 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, while NCP managed to win 40. Fadnavis met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the win.

The ruling coalition in Maharashtra, known as Mahayuti, celebrated a significant win in the latest elections, with the BJP emerging as the leading party.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders gathered at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur to mark this achievement.

The BJP bagged 128 seats, with Shiv Sena winning 56 and NCP securing 40, demonstrating a strong electoral performance.

