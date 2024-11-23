Mahayuti Triumphs with Resounding Victory

The ruling coalition in Maharashtra, known as Mahayuti, celebrated a significant win in the latest elections, with the BJP emerging as the leading party.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders gathered at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur to mark this achievement.

The BJP bagged 128 seats, with Shiv Sena winning 56 and NCP securing 40, demonstrating a strong electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)