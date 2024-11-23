Mahayuti Triumphs with Resounding Victory
Maharashtra's ruling coalition, Mahayuti, celebrated a major victory in the recent elections. BJP, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other key leaders, gained 128 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, while NCP managed to win 40. Fadnavis met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The ruling coalition in Maharashtra, known as Mahayuti, celebrated a significant win in the latest elections, with the BJP emerging as the leading party.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders gathered at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Nagpur to mark this achievement.
The BJP bagged 128 seats, with Shiv Sena winning 56 and NCP securing 40, demonstrating a strong electoral performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gadkari Stresses Priority on Road Safety and Innovative Bitumen Production
Gadkari Criticizes Congress for Neglecting Rural India
Gadkari Criticizes Congress for Constitutional Amendments and Dynastic Politics
Gadkari Criticizes Congress on Rural Priorities
Fadnavis Calls for 'Dharma-yuddha' as Maharashtra Elections Heat Up