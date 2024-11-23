Maharashtra's Political Landscape: BJP Clinches Historic Victory

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has retained its power in Maharashtra, winning an overwhelming 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi fell short, securing only 46 seats, according to Election Commission results.

In this political scenario, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, central to the party's victory, emerges as a strong candidate for the Chief Minister's post, for what could be his third term. Celebration and strategic assessments are underway within political circles.

PM Narendra Modi applauded the results, hailing it as the most significant victory in decades, and emphasized the resounding support for unity. Speculation suggests the swearing-in ceremony might take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)