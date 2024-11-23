Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Vows RJD Comeback in Bihar 2025 Elections

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, remains confident about the 2025 Bihar assembly elections despite recent setbacks in bypolls. Celebrating RJD's success in Jharkhand, he promises a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Meanwhile, BJP's Giriraj Singh critiques RJD's performance in recent polls, awaiting final results in Maharashtra and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:41 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Vows RJD Comeback in Bihar 2025 Elections
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of his party's disappointing performance in the bypolls for four assembly seats in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed optimism for the 2025 assembly elections, asserting that the Mahagathbandhan coalition will secure victory and form the next government in the state. Yadav highlighted that RJD managed victories in all four Lok Sabha seats contested in the bypolls.

Tejashwi Yadav also lauded the party's achievements in Jharkhand, securing four seats, and congratulated Chief Minister Hemant Soren on winning a second consecutive term. Speaking to reporters, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition expressed determination, "We have won 4 seats in Jharkhand and narrowly missed out on a couple more. With Hemant Soren's significant victory, we extend our gratitude to him."

Reflecting on the bypoll results, Yadav maintained faith in future success, "In Bihar, while we faced setbacks in the 2024 by-elections, we aim for a major comeback in 2025 with a grand alliance. Bihar will mirror Jharkhand's success, and the formation of a non-NDA government is our priority." Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh commented on the BJP's performance, noting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's setbacks in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing confidence despite challenges. "The opposition often blames EVMs when losing. We eagerly await the final results in Maharashtra and Telangana," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

