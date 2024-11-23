Left Menu

Victory Turns to Flames: Shivaji Patil's Fiery Celebration Incident

Independent candidate Shivaji Patil and several women were injured in a fire during his victory celebrations in Chandgad. A viral video shows the blaze sparked by falling 'gulal' onto 'aarti' flames. Patil had successfully defeated NCP's Rajesh Patil by a margin of 24134 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:57 IST
Victory Turns to Flames: Shivaji Patil's Fiery Celebration Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Shivaji Patil, who emerged victorious from the Chandgad assembly constituency, was injured during his victory celebrations when a fire broke out, an eyewitness reported. The incident also left several women injured, casting a shadow over the festivities.

A video that has swiftly garnered attention on social media reveals that the blaze was triggered when a large quantity of 'gulal' inadvertently fell from a crane onto the 'aarti' plates being used by the women to honor Patil at Mahgaon. The blaze resulted in burns to Shivaji Patil and others present at the scene.

Patil's victory was significant, securing a win over NCP's Rajesh Patil with a substantial margin of 24134 votes in the Chandgad constituency, located in western Maharashtra. The celebrations, however, were marred by the unforeseen mishap, drawing widespread attention online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024