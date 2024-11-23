Victory Turns to Flames: Shivaji Patil's Fiery Celebration Incident

In a tragic turn of events, Shivaji Patil, who emerged victorious from the Chandgad assembly constituency, was injured during his victory celebrations when a fire broke out, an eyewitness reported. The incident also left several women injured, casting a shadow over the festivities.

A video that has swiftly garnered attention on social media reveals that the blaze was triggered when a large quantity of 'gulal' inadvertently fell from a crane onto the 'aarti' plates being used by the women to honor Patil at Mahgaon. The blaze resulted in burns to Shivaji Patil and others present at the scene.

Patil's victory was significant, securing a win over NCP's Rajesh Patil with a substantial margin of 24134 votes in the Chandgad constituency, located in western Maharashtra. The celebrations, however, were marred by the unforeseen mishap, drawing widespread attention online.

(With inputs from agencies.)