Electoral Dynamics: Sishamau and Beyond

SP's Naseem Solanki wins Sishamau bypoll, plans to visit temples for supporters. BJP's Suresh Awasthi blames vote division for his loss. In Kundarki, BJP's Ramveer Singh sees overwhelming support. In other regions, BJP candidates credit their victories to party strategies and community backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 01:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naseem Solanki of the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in the Sishamau Assembly bypoll on Saturday. With plans to visit various religious sites, she emphasizes her commitment to her supporters. The victory follows her predecessor and husband, Irfan Solanki's disqualification due to legal issues.

BJP contender Suresh Awasthi attributed his defeat to the fragmentation of Hindu votes, while the BJP celebrated wins in other constituencies. In Kundarki, Ramveer Singh of the BJP praised Muslim community support for his substantial victory, highlighting cross-community backing.

Other BJP candidates across regions acknowledged their electoral success to effective campaigning and the appeal of the BJP's development policies, as seen in constituencies like Ghaziabad and Majhawan. Overall, these recent bypolls reflect shifting political dynamics and grassroots mobilization in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

