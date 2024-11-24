Left Menu

Trump's Second Act: Project 2025 and the Road Ahead

After being elected president again, Donald Trump is implementing Project 2025, a hard-right agenda he once disavowed. Key appointments include Russell Vought as Budget Director and Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Policy. These moves have raised concerns about federal power concentration and immigration policies.

Updated: 24-11-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 04:10 IST
As the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump is now embracing Project 2025, a conservative blueprint that he had previously dismissed as "ridiculous and abysmal." This shift marks a significant rightward turn in Trump's second term.

Central to this transformation are Trump's key appointments, including Russell Vought as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Tom Homan as "border czar," and Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Policy. These selections have sparked criticism from Democrats worried about the concentration of power in the West Wing and the implementation of stricter immigration policies.

Vought, a prominent figure in Project 2025, advocates for strengthening presidential authority over federal agencies. Meanwhile, Trump's allies, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, are tasked with enhancing government efficiency, while the Project's philosophy permeates various sectors, notably immigration, led by Miller and Homan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

