Trump's New Administration: Key Picks and Changes Unveiled
President-elect Donald Trump is making key appointments for his administration. Jay Bhattacharya is the likely pick for NIH Director, while Richard Grenell is considered for a role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Other appointments include Martin Makary for FDA, Brooke Rollins for Agriculture Secretary, and Scott Bessent for Treasury.
President-elect Donald Trump is poised to make significant changes within his upcoming administration by appointing several key figures to prominent roles. Jay Bhattacharya has emerged as a primary candidate to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), potentially overseeing significant reforms.
Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Richard Grenell, a seasoned former intelligence chief, is being considered for a special envoy position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Trump looks to reshape U.S. foreign policy.
In a series of strategic appointments, Trump's selections such as Martin Makary for the FDA and Scott Bessent for the Treasury reflect a plan to prioritize regulatory changes and economic strategies. These moves highlight Trump's intent to implement his policy agenda through experienced appointees across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic congresswoman, as nominee for director of national intelligence, reports AP.
Jay Bhattacharya: Leading Candidate for NIH Director Role
Television Doc Takes Center Stage: Trump Picks Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General
Trump's Shifting Picks and Policy Plans: A Day in US Politics