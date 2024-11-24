Trump's New Administration: Key Picks and Changes Unveiled

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to make significant changes within his upcoming administration by appointing several key figures to prominent roles. Jay Bhattacharya has emerged as a primary candidate to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), potentially overseeing significant reforms.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Richard Grenell, a seasoned former intelligence chief, is being considered for a special envoy position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Trump looks to reshape U.S. foreign policy.

In a series of strategic appointments, Trump's selections such as Martin Makary for the FDA and Scott Bessent for the Treasury reflect a plan to prioritize regulatory changes and economic strategies. These moves highlight Trump's intent to implement his policy agenda through experienced appointees across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)