BJP's Power Play: Fadnavis at the Helm Again?
BJP leaders Shiv Prakash and Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's victory in Maharashtra, where they secured 230 out of 288 seats. The political buzz suggests Fadnavis may become Chief Minister for the third time as the assembly tenure ends.
BJP national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and Maharashtra unit head Chandrashekhar Bawankule convened with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his home on Sunday. This meeting followed the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's significant victory on Saturday, where they clinched 230 of the 288 available assembly seats in Maharashtra.
Fadnavis, the strategist behind the party's impressive win, is now the center of attention. The BJP managed to secure 132 out of the 149 seats it contested, underlining his pivotal role in the party's success.
Speculation is mounting in political circles that Fadnavis, poised to be the state's second Brahmin Chief Minister, could be appointed to the top post for a third time. The current assembly's term concludes on Tuesday, prompting discussions among ruling party allies to finalize the Chief Ministerial candidate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
