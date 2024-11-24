Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Hails BJP's Maharashtra Victory

Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership after BJP's Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra Assembly polls, defeating the Congress-led MVA. She lauded Modi for being 'invincible' and attributed the victory to a preference for development and stability. Ranaut criticized Congress's decline into a regional party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP, has expressed her satisfaction over the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's decisive win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the coalition outperformed the Congress-led MVA. Speaking on Sunday, she stated that the public has delivered an apt response to those threatening national unity.

Ranaut commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a leader destined for the country's salvation and termed him 'invincible'. The Mahayuti coalition secured 230 out of 288 seats, a significant margin, as MVA managed only 46 seats, reflecting a shift towards a more stable governance model.

During a media interaction in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut highlighted the electorate's focus on development. She pointed to the BJP's branding strength under Modi as a compelling factor for voters, contrasting it with the perceived decline of Congress, now seen as losing its national appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

