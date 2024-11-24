Veteran Leader Rakesh Pandey Hospitalized for Severe Ulcer Complications
Senior Congress leader Rakesh Pandey was hospitalized after experiencing acute stomach pain due to a burst ulcer causing internal bleeding. He is currently in the ICU on a ventilator. Pandey, who has represented Ludhiana North in the Punjab Assembly, is the son of late minister Joginder Pal Pandey.
Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Rakesh Pandey has been hospitalized following severe stomach pain. According to his family, the pain led to an urgent admission on Sunday.
Dr. Ajit Sood, chief gastroenterologist at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, reported that Pandey suffered from a ruptured ulcer, resulting in significant internal bleeding. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit and has been placed on a ventilator for support.
Pandey is a prominent political figure, having represented the Ludhiana North constituency several times in the Punjab Assembly. He continues a political legacy as the son of the late minister Joginder Pal Pandey, reflecting significant ties to the region's political landscape.
