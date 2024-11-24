Mahayuti's Remarkable Turnaround: From Lok Sabha Losses to Assembly Triumph

The Mahayuti alliance, despite their poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, executed a strategic comeback in north Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing 44 of 47 seats. Their success was bolstered by Prime Minister Modi's slogan, key developmental initiatives, and targeted support for farmers.

The completion of the Nilwande dam and new river linking projects played crucial roles in garnering greater support in Nashik, Dhule, and nearby districts. Adapting policy measures to aid onion farmers also paid off, especially in Nashik and Ahilyanagar, according to BJP sources.

In efforts to rejuvenate grassroots connections, key Mahayuti leaders such as Girish Mahajan and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil engaged closely with local units. Strategic policy changes, including adjustments in onion export pricing, further solidified farmer support, resulting in a sweeping victory for the alliance.

