Mahayuti's Remarkable Turnaround: From Lok Sabha Losses to Assembly Triumph
The Mahayuti alliance overcame setbacks from the Lok Sabha elections to secure 44 out of 47 seats in north Maharashtra's assembly elections. Initiatives like the Nilwande dam project and farmer-centered policies boosted their performance. Key leaders energized local networks to restore voter confidence, leading to significant gains.
- Country:
- India
The Mahayuti alliance, despite their poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, executed a strategic comeback in north Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing 44 of 47 seats. Their success was bolstered by Prime Minister Modi's slogan, key developmental initiatives, and targeted support for farmers.
The completion of the Nilwande dam and new river linking projects played crucial roles in garnering greater support in Nashik, Dhule, and nearby districts. Adapting policy measures to aid onion farmers also paid off, especially in Nashik and Ahilyanagar, according to BJP sources.
In efforts to rejuvenate grassroots connections, key Mahayuti leaders such as Girish Mahajan and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil engaged closely with local units. Strategic policy changes, including adjustments in onion export pricing, further solidified farmer support, resulting in a sweeping victory for the alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
If PM Modi had his ways, he would have brought star campaigners from abroad for Jharkhand elections, alleges CM Hemant Soren.
I have always enjoyed special blessings from people of Vidarbha: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Akola.
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi means corruption and scams of thousands of crores of rupees: PM Modi at election rally in Akola.
Modi Targets Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Modi Criticizes Congress Alleging Corruption in Campaign Speech