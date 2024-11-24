Left Menu

Mahayuti's Remarkable Turnaround: From Lok Sabha Losses to Assembly Triumph

The Mahayuti alliance overcame setbacks from the Lok Sabha elections to secure 44 out of 47 seats in north Maharashtra's assembly elections. Initiatives like the Nilwande dam project and farmer-centered policies boosted their performance. Key leaders energized local networks to restore voter confidence, leading to significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:54 IST
Mahayuti's Remarkable Turnaround: From Lok Sabha Losses to Assembly Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance, despite their poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, executed a strategic comeback in north Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing 44 of 47 seats. Their success was bolstered by Prime Minister Modi's slogan, key developmental initiatives, and targeted support for farmers.

The completion of the Nilwande dam and new river linking projects played crucial roles in garnering greater support in Nashik, Dhule, and nearby districts. Adapting policy measures to aid onion farmers also paid off, especially in Nashik and Ahilyanagar, according to BJP sources.

In efforts to rejuvenate grassroots connections, key Mahayuti leaders such as Girish Mahajan and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil engaged closely with local units. Strategic policy changes, including adjustments in onion export pricing, further solidified farmer support, resulting in a sweeping victory for the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024