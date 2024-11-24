TDP Advocates for Inclusive Waqf Bill

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has emphasized the necessity for the proposed Waqf Bill to safeguard the interests of the Muslim community. TDP parliament leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu articulated this position on Sunday, ahead of the parliamentary committee's anticipated report presentation on the amendment.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has slated the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for deliberation during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, which commences on Monday. Sri Krishna, responding to inquiries about TDP's stance, asserted the importance of Muslim community buy-in, stressing that their views and interests should be appreciably reflected.

He is a member of the joint parliamentary committee reviewing the bill, chaired by veteran BJP Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal, who indicated that the committee's draft report is prepared and awaiting formal adoption at an impending meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)