Delhi Nyay Yatra: Congress Leaders Hit the Streets for Change

Former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj has confirmed that senior leaders from the party will participate in the Delhi Nyay Yatra, which aims to gather public support as it moves across various constituencies.

The Nyay Yatra, spearheaded by Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav, has already covered approximately 42 assembly constituencies, according to Bhardwaj's statement.

In a related development, Congress has urged for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani, accused of bribing Indian officials for solar power contract advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)