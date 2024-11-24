Alexander Darchiev: Navigating New Diplomatic Challenges in Washington

According to the Kommersant newspaper, Russia is expected to appoint Alexander Darchiev, head of the foreign ministry's North American department, as its new ambassador to Washington. The appointment comes at a critical time, with U.S.-Russia relations at their lowest since the Cuban Missile Crisis due to conflicts surrounding the Ukraine war.

If confirmed, Darchiev will face the formidable task of navigating diplomatic waters between the two nations, as tensions have escalated over the use of U.S. and British missiles by Ukraine on Russian territory. His portfolio will also include establishing dialogues with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Previously Russia's ambassador to Ottawa, Darchiev has a strong background in U.S. and North American affairs, with academic credentials from Moscow State University and fluency in both English and French. While no official confirmation has been made yet, Anatoly Antonov held the post until recently, and speculation about Darchiev's appointment has been prevalent.

