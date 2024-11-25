Protests and Politics: Islamabad's Tense Standoff

Pakistan's Capital City Islamabad stands on edge as Imran Khan's followers gear up for a protest, challenging the current government's policies. Saturday saw Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assertive steps to tighten the city's security amid expected demonstrations.

Khan, serving time in Adiala Jail, accuses the ruling coalition of undermining democratic processes, propelling his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to drive from various cities towards the country's capital.

As a high-level delegation from Belarus visits, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzinkov, officials weigh the delicate balance between security and diplomatic ties. Discussions with Pakistan's leaders are anticipated to advance bilateral agreements.

