Protests and Politics: Islamabad's Tense Standoff

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vowed to secure Islamabad as supporters of ex-premier Imran Khan planned protests. Amid internet restrictions and enhanced security, Khan's party decries the current regime as autocratic, leading to a nationwide protest on November 24. The situation coincides with a crucial state visit by Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 01:02 IST
Protests and Politics: Islamabad's Tense Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Capital City Islamabad stands on edge as Imran Khan's followers gear up for a protest, challenging the current government's policies. Saturday saw Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assertive steps to tighten the city's security amid expected demonstrations.

Khan, serving time in Adiala Jail, accuses the ruling coalition of undermining democratic processes, propelling his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to drive from various cities towards the country's capital.

As a high-level delegation from Belarus visits, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzinkov, officials weigh the delicate balance between security and diplomatic ties. Discussions with Pakistan's leaders are anticipated to advance bilateral agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

