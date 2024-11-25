Protests and Politics: Islamabad's Tense Standoff
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vowed to secure Islamabad as supporters of ex-premier Imran Khan planned protests. Amid internet restrictions and enhanced security, Khan's party decries the current regime as autocratic, leading to a nationwide protest on November 24. The situation coincides with a crucial state visit by Belarus.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Capital City Islamabad stands on edge as Imran Khan's followers gear up for a protest, challenging the current government's policies. Saturday saw Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assertive steps to tighten the city's security amid expected demonstrations.
Khan, serving time in Adiala Jail, accuses the ruling coalition of undermining democratic processes, propelling his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to drive from various cities towards the country's capital.
As a high-level delegation from Belarus visits, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzinkov, officials weigh the delicate balance between security and diplomatic ties. Discussions with Pakistan's leaders are anticipated to advance bilateral agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Islamabad
- Protest
- Security
- Naqvi
- PTI
- Belarus
- Politics
- Democracy
- Legal Action
ALSO READ
Canada's First Presumptive Human Bird Flu Case Identified
Adapting to Change: How Malaysia’s Workforce Can Balance Migration and Automation
India's Consumption Conundrum: Congress Calls for Economic Resurgence
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Britain Strike Yemen Amid Shipping Disruptions
Black Box Soars with 60% Profit Leap Amid Strategic Optimizations