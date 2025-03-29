Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Former Judge Acquitted in 17-Year-Old Corruption Case

Seventeen years after a notorious bribery case implicated Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav, a CBI court acquitted her and four others. The case revolved around a misdelivered Rs 15 lakh bribe intended to influence a property deal. The verdict ends a prolonged trial beset by numerous delays and accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen years after a significant corruption case first surfaced, the former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav, was acquitted by a special CBI court on Saturday. The case pertained to a packet containing Rs 15 lakh, allegedly meant as a bribe, which was mistakenly delivered to another judge, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, in 2008.

The verdict marked the end of a prolonged legal battle involving five accused, one of whom passed away during the trial. The defense consistently maintained the innocence of Justice Yadav, claiming the allegations were baseless. The court's decision was welcomed by the defense as a long-awaited but rightful judgment.

This high-profile case put the spotlight on judicial integrity, triggering a recalibration of courtroom procedures and subsequent investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As the case concludes, a broader investigation involving semi-burnt currency notes in a separate judicial residence further stirs public discourse on corruption.

