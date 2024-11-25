Uruguay's Electoral Showdown: A Battle of Moderates

Voting stations across Uruguay closed on Sunday after a fiercely contested presidential runoff. Moderates Yamandu Orsi and Alvaro Delgado found themselves in a tight race as the nation awaited results. Pollsters had predicted a close battle, indicating fewer than 25,000 votes could separate the candidates.

The election spotlighted Uruguay's centrist political landscape. Unlike neighboring countries with stark ideological divides, Uruguay remains relatively tension-free. Major issues include high living costs and crime, but economic indicators like employment and inflation have shown improvement.

The candidate debate largely centered on economic successes and government continuity. While Delgado hopes to extend the current administration's tenure by leaning on President Lacalle Pou's popularity, Orsi offers a 'modern left' approach without drastic policy shifts. Both strive to sway undecided voters for a decisive win.

